Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of JBG Smith Properties and Landmark Partners has sold 500 L’Enfant Plaza SW, a 215,218-square-foot office building in Washington, DC, for $167 million, or $77596/sf An undisclosed foreign investor bought the 12-story property, which...
Kilroy Realty Corp has paid $490 million, or $90909/sf, for West 8th, a 539,000-square-foot office property in downtown Seattle The Los Angeles REIT purchased the property from an affiliate of DWS Group, which had acquired it in 2016 for $370...
A venture of RREAF Holdings, DLP Capital and 3650 REIT has completed the first leg of a large acquisition that ultimately will involve 21 apartment properties with more than 4,000 units The venture has agreed to buy the entire portfolio for $534...
Crain’s New York Business Lightstone Group has paid $285 million, or $445,313/unit, for the 64-unit apartment property at 700 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York real estate investor bought the property from Salamon Realty of New York,...
The Real Deal A venture that includes Soho Properties and developers Chip and Andrew Weiss has secured $317 million of financing against the 234-room Margaritaville Resort Times Square in Manhattan One William Street Capital Management provided the...
Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google Inc, has agreed to pay $21 billion, or $1,615/sf, for St John’s Terminal, a former warehouse in lower Manhattan that is being redeveloped into office space Alphabet is buying the 13...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Menlo Equities’ acquisition of Royal Ridge, a 505,948-square-foot office property in Irving, Texas, resulted in the pay off of a $454 million CMBS loan that remained outstanding after its maturity The...
Knighthead Funding has provided $50 million to help fund Morning Calm Management’s $547 million purchase of, and planned upgrades to, a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 265,561 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla Morning Calm, of...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Taurus Investment Holdings has bought One & Two Fairview Center, a two-building office complex with a total of 182,841 square feet in Charlotte, NC, for $4625 million, or about $25295/sf The Boston real...