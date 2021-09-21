Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on a mixed-use project in Fort Worth, Texas Crescent Real Estate of Fort Worth is building the property west of the city’s downtown on Camp Bowie Boulevard near the Will Rogers Coliseum It will have a...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Southeastern Development has plans to build the One City View mixed-use project in downtown Dallas The property, which will cost more than $100 million to build, is being planned for a 54-acre development site on...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has unveiled its 322-unit Cadence at Frisco Station apartment complex in suburban Dallas The five-story property has co-working office space, a conference room, fitness center and an outdoor courtyard with a resort-style...
Crain’s New York Business Lightstone Group has paid $285 million, or $445,313/unit, for the 64-unit apartment property at 700 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York real estate investor bought the property from Salamon Realty of New York,...
The Real Deal A venture that includes Soho Properties and developers Chip and Andrew Weiss has secured $317 million of financing against the 234-room Margaritaville Resort Times Square in Manhattan One William Street Capital Management provided the...
Dwight Capital has provided $29 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against Monte Sano Terrace, a 324-unit apartment property in Huntsville, Ala The loan allowed the property’s...
The Registry Greystar Real Estate Partners has opened Sawbuck, a 182-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Charleston, SC, company broke ground on the property in 2019 The eight-story property, at 1725 SW Salmon St, has studio, one- and...
South Florida Business Journal Gomez Development Group has paid $66 million for a Miami development site where it plans to build a luxury apartment project The Miami developer, along with its partner, BEC Group Services of Coral Gables, Fla, is...
Orlando Business Journal MMI Development has proposed building the Fieldstream Village mixed-use complex in Orlando, Fla The local developer plans to bring its proposal to the Orange County, Fla, Board of County Commissioners next month Its proposal...