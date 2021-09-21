Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal A venture that includes Soho Properties and developers Chip and Andrew Weiss has secured $317 million of financing against the 234-room Margaritaville Resort Times Square in Manhattan One William Street Capital Management provided the...
A venture of Synergy Investments and Independencia Asset Management has paid $355 million, or $61043/sf, for the 58,156-square-foot office property at 35 Medford St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The venture bought the three-story building...
Knighthead Funding has provided $50 million to help fund Morning Calm Management’s $547 million purchase of, and planned upgrades to, a portfolio of three office buildings totaling 265,561 square feet in West Palm Beach, Fla Morning Calm, of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blue Magma Residential LLC has paid $88 million, or $87,824/unit, for the 1,002-unit Waterview Apartment Homes in Memphis, Tenn The Tampa, Fla, real estate investor bought the property from CapREIT Inc of...
Dwight Capital has provided a total of $6167 million of bridge financing for three California apartment properties owned by MC Investment Partners The New York lender, which specializes in originating loans under various US Department of Housing and...
Affiliates of KKR & Co have provided $4687 million of financing for the construction of the Artise, a 609,000-square-foot office property in downtown Bellevue, Wash The loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 25-story property, at 788 106th...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $32 million of financing for the development of a self-storage project at 1223 East New York Ave in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt Carlyle Group is developing the three-story property, which is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Citigroup has provided $489 million of financing to help fund American Landmark Apartments’ acquisition of what’s now the 338-unit 8 Metro Station apartments in Charlotte, NC As reported, the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The venture between Blackstone Group and TruAmerica Multifamily that earlier this year bought a portfolio of 66 apartment properties with 5,800 units in San Diego has lined up $890 million of financing...