Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $46 million, or $230,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gatlin Commons apartment property in Port St Lucie Fla The New York investment manager bought the complex from Panther Residential...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $2134 million of construction financing for the Natiivo Miami condominium project in downtown Miami Work on the project started in February Sixth Street Miami Partners is developing property on a...
South Florida Business Journal Stockbridge Capital Group has sold El Mercado Shopping Centre, a 101,484-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in Hialeah, Fla, for $33 million, or about $32517/sf The Atlanta company sold the retail property,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Northwood Investors has paid $74 million, or about $32456/sf, for a portfolio of five office buildings totaling 228,000 square feet in Atlanta The Charlotte, NC, company bought the portfolio from Preferred Apartment...
GI Partners has paid $746 million, or $72620/sf, for the 102,727-square-foot office building at 51 Melcher St in Boston The San Francisco investment manager bought the property from Zurich Alternative Asset Management of New York, which...
An affiliate of Harmony Housing has paid $3915 million, or about $98,863/unit, for the 396-unit Traditions Bloomington apartment property in Bloomington, Ill The Douglasville, Ga, company bought the property from Dominium of Plymouth, Minn, which...
Waypoint Residential has paid $955 million, or $291,159/unit, for the 328-unit Alta Headwaters apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager bought the complex from Wood Partners of Atlanta, which had developed it last...
Clarion Partners has acquired a 70 percent stake in Alexandria Center, a 290,111-square-foot life-sciences property in downtown Seattle, in a deal that values the property at $364 million, or about $1,254/sf The New York investment manager purchased...
EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $5725 million, or $812/sf, for a 70,500-square-foot industrial building in the Maspeth section of Queens, NY The Denver investment manager bought the property, on a nearly three-acre site at 55-30 46th St,...