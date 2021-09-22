Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Delshah Capital and Start Treatment and Recovery Centers is marketing for sale a 180-unit apartment property that’s under construction in Brooklyn, NY JLL has been tapped to market the development, at 22 Chapel...
Lendlease has broken ground on the 41-story Reed residential property in Chicago The New York developer is building the property at 234 West Polk St It will have 216 condominiums and 224 apartment units The apartments will occupy floors nine through...
Dallas Morning News KDC wants to bring three more office buildings to its $2 billion CityLine mixed-use development in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Dallas developer’s plans call for 14 million square feet of additional office...
Dallas Business Journal Tradition Senior Living LP has broken ground on the Tradition-Clearfork seniors-living community in Fort Worth, Texas The project is being built on about six acres at 5755 Clearfork Main St It will have a nine-story...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on a mixed-use project in Fort Worth, Texas Crescent Real Estate of Fort Worth is building the property west of the city’s downtown on Camp Bowie Boulevard near the Will Rogers Coliseum It will have a...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Southeastern Development has plans to build the One City View mixed-use project in downtown Dallas The property, which will cost more than $100 million to build, is being planned for a 54-acre development site on...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has unveiled its 322-unit Cadence at Frisco Station apartment complex in suburban Dallas The five-story property has co-working office space, a conference room, fitness center and an outdoor courtyard with a resort-style...
Crain’s New York Business Lightstone Group has paid $285 million, or $445,313/unit, for the 64-unit apartment property at 700 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York real estate investor bought the property from Salamon Realty of New York,...
The Real Deal A venture that includes Soho Properties and developers Chip and Andrew Weiss has secured $317 million of financing against the 234-room Margaritaville Resort Times Square in Manhattan One William Street Capital Management provided the...