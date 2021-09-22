Log In or Subscribe to read more
Waypoint Residential has paid $955 million, or $291,159/unit, for the 328-unit Alta Headwaters apartment property in Orlando, Fla The Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager bought the complex from Wood Partners of Atlanta, which had developed it last...
Clarion Partners has acquired a 70 percent stake in Alexandria Center, a 290,111-square-foot life-sciences property in downtown Seattle, in a deal that values the property at $364 million, or about $1,254/sf The New York investment manager purchased...
EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $5725 million, or $812/sf, for a 70,500-square-foot industrial building in the Maspeth section of Queens, NY The Denver investment manager bought the property, on a nearly three-acre site at 55-30 46th St,...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Invesco Real Estate and Baranof Holdings has paid $485 million, or about $54,189/unit, for Solana Beach Storage, an 895-unit self-storage facility in Solana Beach, Calif The seller was not disclosed Cushman &...
A venture of JBG Smith Properties and Landmark Partners has sold 500 L’Enfant Plaza SW, a 215,218-square-foot office building in Washington, DC, for $167 million, or $77596/sf An undisclosed foreign investor bought the 12-story property, which...
Kilroy Realty Corp has paid $490 million, or $90909/sf, for West 8th, a 539,000-square-foot office property in downtown Seattle The Los Angeles REIT purchased the property from an affiliate of DWS Group, which had acquired it in 2016 for $370...
Crain’s New York Business Lightstone Group has paid $285 million, or $445,313/unit, for the 64-unit apartment property at 700 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York real estate investor bought the property from Salamon Realty of New York,...
A venture of Synergy Investments and Independencia Asset Management has paid $355 million, or $61043/sf, for the 58,156-square-foot office property at 35 Medford St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The venture bought the three-story building...
Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google Inc, has agreed to pay $21 billion, or $1,615/sf, for St John’s Terminal, a former warehouse in lower Manhattan that is being redeveloped into office space Alphabet is buying the 13...