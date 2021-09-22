Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Prime Group, which earlier this year added seven malls to its list of non-core properties, has formally told the servicer of the $676 securitized million mortgage against the Brunswick Square Mall in East Brunswick, NJ, that it would...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Menlo Equities’ acquisition of Royal Ridge, a 505,948-square-foot office property in Irving, Texas, resulted in the pay off of a $454 million CMBS loan that remained outstanding after its maturity The...
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid off $1422 million of CMBS financing against five of its hotels The Bethesda, Md, REIT funded the payoffs, as well as the $709 million in prepayment penalties, by tapping proceeds of a recent $500 million unsecured notes...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shoppes at Buckland Hills has been hit with a $273 million appraisal reduction amount The loan, which has amortized to $10922 million, is securitized through Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc, 2012-C4, and has...
The CMBS trust that holds an $8265 million loan against the Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland, Colo, has taken over the property through foreclosure The 493,160-square-foot retail center was lost to a foreclosure in 2010, when its then-owner...
A venture of Ramsfield Hospitality Finance and funds managed by CarVal Investors has provided $1352 million of mortgage financing against a portfolio of 11 Hilton-branded hotels owned by Cooper Hotels, refinancing a $10194 million CMBS loan that had...
Sabal Capital Partners, which has been broadening its menu of loan offerings since Stone Point Capital had acquired a major stake in it three years ago, has made its first big splash in the CMBS conduit market The company has contributed 34 loans...
The Real Deal The Moinian Group has settled its lawsuit with the National Basketball Association over unpaid rent at 545 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The New York company, which owns the building, had filed the suit in June 2020, claiming the professional...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The credit profile of the CMBS universe continues to improve, as the volume of loans in special servicing declined by $162 billion, or 368 percent, to $4242 billion That amounts to 779 percent of the...