Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $46 million, or $230,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gatlin Commons apartment property in Port St Lucie Fla The New York investment manager bought the complex from Panther Residential...
South Florida Business Journal Stockbridge Capital Group has sold El Mercado Shopping Centre, a 101,484-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in Hialeah, Fla, for $33 million, or about $32517/sf The Atlanta company sold the retail property,...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has bought the 105,771-square-foot warehouse at 10100 NW 25th St in Doral, Fla, for $194 million, or about $18342/sf The Conshohocken, Pa, company bought the industrial property from AmCar...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Northwood Investors has paid $74 million, or about $32456/sf, for a portfolio of five office buildings totaling 228,000 square feet in Atlanta The Charlotte, NC, company bought the portfolio from Preferred Apartment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies generated a 229 percent total return in the second quarter, according to the LifeComps Index That’s a significant turnaround from the first...
Real Estate NJ Tulfra Real Estate plans on constructing a 220,000-square-foot self-storage facility in Jersey City, NJ The project, at 300 Thomas McGovern Drive, will also have a parking lot It’s being built across from Liberty State Park near...
Lendlease has broken ground on the 41-story Reed residential property in Chicago The New York developer is building the property at 234 West Polk St It will have 216 condominiums and 224 apartment units The apartments will occupy floors nine through...
Dallas Morning News KDC wants to bring three more office buildings to its $2 billion CityLine mixed-use development in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Dallas developer’s plans call for 14 million square feet of additional office...
Dallas Business Journal Tradition Senior Living LP has broken ground on the Tradition-Clearfork seniors-living community in Fort Worth, Texas The project is being built on about six acres at 5755 Clearfork Main St It will have a nine-story...