Log In or Subscribe to read more
EverWest Real Estate Investors has paid $5725 million, or $812/sf, for a 70,500-square-foot industrial building in the Maspeth section of Queens, NY The Denver investment manager bought the property, on a nearly three-acre site at 55-30 46th St,...
A venture of JBG Smith Properties and Landmark Partners has sold 500 L’Enfant Plaza SW, a 215,218-square-foot office building in Washington, DC, for $167 million, or $77596/sf An undisclosed foreign investor bought the 12-story property, which...
Kilroy Realty Corp has paid $490 million, or $90909/sf, for West 8th, a 539,000-square-foot office property in downtown Seattle The Los Angeles REIT purchased the property from an affiliate of DWS Group, which had acquired it in 2016 for $370...
Crain’s New York Business Lightstone Group has paid $285 million, or $445,313/unit, for the 64-unit apartment property at 700 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York real estate investor bought the property from Salamon Realty of New York,...
The Registry Greystar Real Estate Partners has opened Sawbuck, a 182-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Charleston, SC, company broke ground on the property in 2019 The eight-story property, at 1725 SW Salmon St, has studio, one- and...
A venture of Synergy Investments and Independencia Asset Management has paid $355 million, or $61043/sf, for the 58,156-square-foot office property at 35 Medford St in the Boston suburb of Somerville, Mass The venture bought the three-story building...
Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google Inc, has agreed to pay $21 billion, or $1,615/sf, for St John’s Terminal, a former warehouse in lower Manhattan that is being redeveloped into office space Alphabet is buying the 13...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Menlo Equities’ acquisition of Royal Ridge, a 505,948-square-foot office property in Irving, Texas, resulted in the pay off of a $454 million CMBS loan that remained outstanding after its maturity The...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Taurus Investment Holdings has bought One & Two Fairview Center, a two-building office complex with a total of 182,841 square feet in Charlotte, NC, for $4625 million, or about $25295/sf The Boston real...