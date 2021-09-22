Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Tulfra Real Estate plans on constructing a 220,000-square-foot self-storage facility in Jersey City, NJ The project, at 300 Thomas McGovern Drive, will also have a parking lot It’s being built across from Liberty State Park near...
Lendlease has broken ground on the 41-story Reed residential property in Chicago The New York developer is building the property at 234 West Polk St It will have 216 condominiums and 224 apartment units The apartments will occupy floors nine through...
Dallas Business Journal Tradition Senior Living LP has broken ground on the Tradition-Clearfork seniors-living community in Fort Worth, Texas The project is being built on about six acres at 5755 Clearfork Main St It will have a nine-story...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on a mixed-use project in Fort Worth, Texas Crescent Real Estate of Fort Worth is building the property west of the city’s downtown on Camp Bowie Boulevard near the Will Rogers Coliseum It will have a...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Southeastern Development has plans to build the One City View mixed-use project in downtown Dallas The property, which will cost more than $100 million to build, is being planned for a 54-acre development site on...
Dallas Morning News Hillwood has unveiled its 322-unit Cadence at Frisco Station apartment complex in suburban Dallas The five-story property has co-working office space, a conference room, fitness center and an outdoor courtyard with a resort-style...
New York Post A venture of developer Edward J Minskoff and JPMorgan Global Alternatives broke ground recently on a 252,000-square-foot office building in Brooklyn, NY The 11-story building, at 29 Jay St, is believed to be the first ground-up office...
Dwight Capital has provided $29 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program against Monte Sano Terrace, a 324-unit apartment property in Huntsville, Ala The loan allowed the property’s...
The Registry Greystar Real Estate Partners has opened Sawbuck, a 182-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Charleston, SC, company broke ground on the property in 2019 The eight-story property, at 1725 SW Salmon St, has studio, one- and...