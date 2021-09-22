Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Tulfra Real Estate plans on constructing a 220,000-square-foot self-storage facility in Jersey City, NJ The project, at 300 Thomas McGovern Drive, will also have a parking lot It’s being built across from Liberty State Park near...
Crain’s New York Business Lightstone Group has paid $285 million, or $445,313/unit, for the 64-unit apartment property at 700 West End Ave in Manhattan The New York real estate investor bought the property from Salamon Realty of New York,...
The Real Deal A venture that includes Soho Properties and developers Chip and Andrew Weiss has secured $317 million of financing against the 234-room Margaritaville Resort Times Square in Manhattan One William Street Capital Management provided the...
New York Post A venture of developer Edward J Minskoff and JPMorgan Global Alternatives broke ground recently on a 252,000-square-foot office building in Brooklyn, NY The 11-story building, at 29 Jay St, is believed to be the first ground-up office...
The Real Deal Santander Bank has provided $32 million of financing for the development of a self-storage project at 1223 East New York Ave in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt Carlyle Group is developing the three-story property, which is...
Real Estate NJ A venture of EverWest Real Estate Investors and Woodmont Properties plans on building a 426,000-square-foot industrial property in Somerset, NJ, about 45 miles southwest of Manhattan The two-building complex will sit on a 31-acre...
The Real Deal HUBBNYC has paid $105 million, or $744,681/unit, for the 141-unit apartment property at 56 West 125th St in Manhattan’s Harlem neighborhood The New York company bought the 17-story building from the Jay Group of Brooklyn, NY,...
The Real Deal KKR has provided $381 million of construction financing for the 986,000-square-foot last-mile distribution center at 950 East 149th St in the Bronx, NY JLL arranged the loan A venture of Turnbridge Equities and Dune Real Estate is...
The Real Deal Beechwood Organization has agreed to pay $13 million for the former Whiporwil School at 495 Hoffman Lane in Hauppauge, NY The New York developer plans to demolish the Long Island, NY, school and replace it with a 128-unit...