Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Virtus Real Estate Capital has paid $93 million, or about $288,819/unit, for RiZE at Opus Park, a 322-unit apartment property in Minnetonka, Minn The Austin, Texas, investment firm purchased the complex from its...
Commercial Observer A venture of Delshah Capital and Start Treatment and Recovery Centers is marketing for sale a 180-unit apartment property that’s under construction in Brooklyn, NY JLL has been tapped to market the development, at 22 Chapel...
Lendlease has broken ground on the 41-story Reed residential property in Chicago The New York developer is building the property at 234 West Polk St It will have 216 condominiums and 224 apartment units The apartments will occupy floors nine through...
REBusiness Online Pelican BioThermal has agreed to lease 117,242 square feet of industrial space at Red Rock Business Park, a 320,000-sf industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn The company, which manufactures packaging for medical supplies, was...
Milwaukee Business Journal Fiduciary Real Estate Development Inc has filed plans to build Seasons at Franklin, a 252-unit apartment property in Franklin, Wis The Milwaukee developer is planning to build the property at the intersection of 27th...
Cincinnati Business Center Opal Holdings has paid $233 million, or $5825/sf, for Xerox Distribution Center, a 400,000-square-foot industrial property in Monroe, Ohio The New York investment firm purchased the property from the Hollingsworth Cos,...
A venture of PCCP LLC and Transwestern Development Co is planning to build a 173,400-square-foot industrial property at 950 Ice Cream Drive in North Aurora, Ill, about 40 miles west of Chicago The property will be built on a speculative basis and...
Crain’s Chicago Business Two office buildings in Chicago are being offered for sale in separate deals A venture of Zeller Realty Group of Chicago and Cindat Capital Management, a Chinese investor, is offering for sale the 13...
REBusiness Online Signode has agreed to fully lease the 360,706-square-foot industrial property at 1600 Central Ave in Roselle, Ill Prologis, a San Francisco industrial REIT, owns the property and was represented in the lease by Colliers...