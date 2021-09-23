Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Knightvest Capital has bought The Pointe at Chapel Hill, a 240-unit apartment property in Chapel Hill, NC, for $6925 million, or about $288,542/unit The Dallas company purchased the complex, which sits on a...
Houston Business Journal Work has started on a 12 million-square-foot warehouse property in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The property is being built at 6563 FM 1405 in the TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park It will have 40-foot clear heights,...
Hines Atlas US LP, a venture between Hines and the National Pension Service of Korea, has completed its $800 million purchase of the 16 million-square-foot headquarters of Pacific Gas and Electric Co in San Francisco, with plans to redevelop it The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Virtus Real Estate Capital has paid $93 million, or about $288,819/unit, for RiZE at Opus Park, a 322-unit apartment property in Minnetonka, Minn The Austin, Texas, investment firm purchased the complex from its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $46 million, or $230,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gatlin Commons apartment property in Port St Lucie Fla The New York investment manager bought the complex from Panther Residential...
South Florida Business Journal Stockbridge Capital Group has sold El Mercado Shopping Centre, a 101,484-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in Hialeah, Fla, for $33 million, or about $32517/sf The Atlanta company sold the retail property,...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has bought the 105,771-square-foot warehouse at 10100 NW 25th St in Doral, Fla, for $194 million, or about $18342/sf The Conshohocken, Pa, company bought the industrial property from AmCar...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Northwood Investors has paid $74 million, or about $32456/sf, for a portfolio of five office buildings totaling 228,000 square feet in Atlanta The Charlotte, NC, company bought the portfolio from Preferred Apartment...
GI Partners has paid $746 million, or $72620/sf, for the 102,727-square-foot office building at 51 Melcher St in Boston The San Francisco investment manager bought the property from Zurich Alternative Asset Management of New York, which...