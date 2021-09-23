Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Globe A venture of Rise Together and Trax Development plans on building a massive mixed-use project in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood The project, which is being built in three phases, will have five office and laboratory buildings...
The Real Deal Bruman Realty has secured $659 million of construction financing against the 165-unit apartment project at 26-25 Fourth St in Queens, NY Scale Lending, the financing arm of Slate Property Group of New York, provided the loan, which was...
Houston Business Journal Work has started on a 12 million-square-foot warehouse property in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The property is being built at 6563 FM 1405 in the TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park It will have 40-foot clear heights,...
Pacific Western Bank has provided $887 million of financing for the construction of a 336-unit apartment property at 2600 Wewatta Way in Denver’s Denargo Market area The property is being developed by Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $46 million, or $230,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gatlin Commons apartment property in Port St Lucie Fla The New York investment manager bought the complex from Panther Residential...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $2134 million of construction financing for the Natiivo Miami condominium project in downtown Miami Work on the project started in February Sixth Street Miami Partners is developing property on a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies generated a 229 percent total return in the second quarter, according to the LifeComps Index That’s a significant turnaround from the first...
Real Estate NJ Tulfra Real Estate plans on constructing a 220,000-square-foot self-storage facility in Jersey City, NJ The project, at 300 Thomas McGovern Drive, will also have a parking lot It’s being built across from Liberty State Park near...
Commercial Observer A venture of Delshah Capital and Start Treatment and Recovery Centers is marketing for sale a 180-unit apartment property that’s under construction in Brooklyn, NY JLL has been tapped to market the development, at 22 Chapel...