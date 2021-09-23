Log In or Subscribe to read more
Slate Grocery REIT has paid $390 million for a portfolio of 25 grocery-anchored retail properties with 307 million square feet in seven states The Toronto company bought the portfolio from Annaly Capital Management The deal increases its portfolio...
Galium Capital has acquired Millennium High Street, a 340-unit apartment property in Houston, funding its purchase with a $707 million loan from PCCP LLC Galium, a Miami real state investor with more than $600 million of properties –...
Rentvcom Khoshbin Co has paid $22 million, or $32984/sf, for the 66,700-square-foot office property at 3150 Bear St in Costa Mesa, Calif, about 40 miles south of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an undisclosed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $90 million for two apartment properties with 269 units in suburban Boston The Los Angeles investment manager paid $485 million, or $314,935/unit, for the 154-unit Point at...
Amity Cos has acquired three apartment properties with 322 units in Warner Robins, Ga, financing its purchase with a $2145 million bridge loan provided by Dwight Capital Amity, of Greenwich, Conn, bought the three properties – the 114-unit...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Knightvest Capital has bought The Pointe at Chapel Hill, a 240-unit apartment property in Chapel Hill, NC, for $6925 million, or about $288,542/unit The Dallas company purchased the complex, which sits on a...
Austin Business Journal Edens has bought the Springdale Shopping Center, a 163,145-square-foot retail property in Austin, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Forge Capital Partners of Tampa, Fla, sold the property and was represented in the deal...
Hines Atlas US LP, a venture between Hines and the National Pension Service of Korea, has completed its $800 million purchase of the 16 million-square-foot headquarters of Pacific Gas and Electric Co in San Francisco, with plans to redevelop it The...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Virtus Real Estate Capital has paid $93 million, or about $288,819/unit, for RiZE at Opus Park, a 322-unit apartment property in Minnetonka, Minn The Austin, Texas, investment firm purchased the complex from its...