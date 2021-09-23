Log In or Subscribe to read more
Slate Grocery REIT has paid $390 million for a portfolio of 25 grocery-anchored retail properties with 307 million square feet in seven states The Toronto company bought the portfolio from Annaly Capital Management The deal increases its portfolio...
Dalfen Industrial has paid $606 million, or $191/sf, for the Turnpike Logistics Center, a 317,499-square-foot industrial complex in West Palm Beach, Fla The Dallas investor bought the two-building property, at 1673 and 1715 Meathe Drive, from its...
Rentvcom Khoshbin Co has paid $22 million, or $32984/sf, for the 66,700-square-foot office property at 3150 Bear St in Costa Mesa, Calif, about 40 miles south of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an undisclosed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report TruAmerica Multifamily has paid $90 million for two apartment properties with 269 units in suburban Boston The Los Angeles investment manager paid $485 million, or $314,935/unit, for the 154-unit Point at...
Amity Cos has acquired three apartment properties with 322 units in Warner Robins, Ga, financing its purchase with a $2145 million bridge loan provided by Dwight Capital Amity, of Greenwich, Conn, bought the three properties – the 114-unit...
The Real Deal Bruman Realty has secured $659 million of construction financing against the 165-unit apartment project at 26-25 Fourth St in Queens, NY Scale Lending, the financing arm of Slate Property Group of New York, provided the loan, which was...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $300 million of construction financing against the 475,000-square-foot office project at 40 Thorndike St in East Cambridge, Mass A venture of Leggat McCall Properties, Granite Properties and CBRE Global...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Knightvest Capital has bought The Pointe at Chapel Hill, a 240-unit apartment property in Chapel Hill, NC, for $6925 million, or about $288,542/unit The Dallas company purchased the complex, which sits on a...
Austin Business Journal Edens has bought the Springdale Shopping Center, a 163,145-square-foot retail property in Austin, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Forge Capital Partners of Tampa, Fla, sold the property and was represented in the deal...