Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Knightvest Capital has bought The Pointe at Chapel Hill, a 240-unit apartment property in Chapel Hill, NC, for $6925 million, or about $288,542/unit The Dallas company purchased the complex, which sits on a...
Austin Business Journal Edens has bought the Springdale Shopping Center, a 163,145-square-foot retail property in Austin, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Forge Capital Partners of Tampa, Fla, sold the property and was represented in the deal...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Virtus Real Estate Capital has paid $93 million, or about $288,819/unit, for RiZE at Opus Park, a 322-unit apartment property in Minnetonka, Minn The Austin, Texas, investment firm purchased the complex from its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $46 million, or $230,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gatlin Commons apartment property in Port St Lucie Fla The New York investment manager bought the complex from Panther Residential...
South Florida Business Journal Stockbridge Capital Group has sold El Mercado Shopping Centre, a 101,484-square-foot grocery-anchored shopping center in Hialeah, Fla, for $33 million, or about $32517/sf The Atlanta company sold the retail property,...
South Florida Business Journal Seagis Property Group has bought the 105,771-square-foot warehouse at 10100 NW 25th St in Doral, Fla, for $194 million, or about $18342/sf The Conshohocken, Pa, company bought the industrial property from AmCar...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Northwood Investors has paid $74 million, or about $32456/sf, for a portfolio of five office buildings totaling 228,000 square feet in Atlanta The Charlotte, NC, company bought the portfolio from Preferred Apartment...
GI Partners has paid $746 million, or $72620/sf, for the 102,727-square-foot office building at 51 Melcher St in Boston The San Francisco investment manager bought the property from Zurich Alternative Asset Management of New York, which...
An affiliate of Harmony Housing has paid $3915 million, or about $98,863/unit, for the 396-unit Traditions Bloomington apartment property in Bloomington, Ill The Douglasville, Ga, company bought the property from Dominium of Plymouth, Minn, which...