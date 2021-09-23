Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies generated a 229 percent total return in the second quarter, according to the LifeComps Index That’s a significant turnaround from the first...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 18 leases for 875,669 square feet of office space were signed in Chicago’s central business district during the second quarter – the largest quarterly total since the coronavirus...
Monthly rents for apartments nationwide rose in August by $25/unit, or 17 percent from the previous month, to $1,539/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That brings to an end a three-month stretch in which month-over-month rents increased at...
The volume of sublease office space in the United States reached a record 1324 million square feet at the end of the second quarter - the seventh consecutive quarterly increase - according to Cushman & Wakefield But it was the third straight quarter...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are classified as being more than 30-days late declined by 7 percent last month, to $3073 billion, according to Trepp LLC That was the largest single-month decrease in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial real estate professionals are more optimistic about the industry’s prospects than not, according to results from the 2021 CRE Sentiment Survey by Trepp LLC But respondents aren’t...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Morgan Properties increased the size of its apartment portfolio by 20,565 units, or nearly 30 percent in the last year, catapulting it to second place on the National Multifamily Housing Council’s...
A total of $124 billion of apartment properties changed hands in New York City during the second quarter, up 899 percent from a year ago and 1567 percent from the first quarter, according to Ariel Property Advisors Sales volumes are expected to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Monthly multifamily rents increased by another record in July – $26/unit, or 18 percent, to $1,510/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That’s the third straight month in which rents had increased by...