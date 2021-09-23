Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $46 million, or $230,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gatlin Commons apartment property in Port St Lucie Fla The New York investment manager bought the complex from Panther Residential...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $2134 million of construction financing for the Natiivo Miami condominium project in downtown Miami Work on the project started in February Sixth Street Miami Partners is developing property on a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies generated a 229 percent total return in the second quarter, according to the LifeComps Index That’s a significant turnaround from the first...
Real Estate NJ Tulfra Real Estate plans on constructing a 220,000-square-foot self-storage facility in Jersey City, NJ The project, at 300 Thomas McGovern Drive, will also have a parking lot It’s being built across from Liberty State Park near...
Lendlease has broken ground on the 41-story Reed residential property in Chicago The New York developer is building the property at 234 West Polk St It will have 216 condominiums and 224 apartment units The apartments will occupy floors nine through...
Dallas Morning News KDC wants to bring three more office buildings to its $2 billion CityLine mixed-use development in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Dallas developer’s plans call for 14 million square feet of additional office...
Dallas Business Journal Tradition Senior Living LP has broken ground on the Tradition-Clearfork seniors-living community in Fort Worth, Texas The project is being built on about six acres at 5755 Clearfork Main St It will have a nine-story...
Dallas Morning News Ground has broken on a mixed-use project in Fort Worth, Texas Crescent Real Estate of Fort Worth is building the property west of the city’s downtown on Camp Bowie Boulevard near the Will Rogers Coliseum It will have a...
Dallas Morning News A venture led by Southeastern Development has plans to build the One City View mixed-use project in downtown Dallas The property, which will cost more than $100 million to build, is being planned for a 54-acre development site on...