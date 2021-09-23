Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Community Three Development has filed plans to build a 130-unit residential condominium property at 950 Third St NW in Washington, DC The Washington developer plans on breaking ground on the project in the second or third quarter of next year...
REBusiness Online Pelican BioThermal has agreed to lease 117,242 square feet of industrial space at Red Rock Business Park, a 320,000-sf industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn The company, which manufactures packaging for medical supplies, was...
Washington Business Journal Target Corp plans on adding 499,230 square feet to the 730,978-sf warehouse at 15900 Leland Road in Upper Marlboro, Md The Minneapolis retailer bought the property from Albertsons Cos It is looking to add 109,180 sf to...
Washington Business Journal Georgetown University has agreed to acquire the 266,288-square-foot office building at 111 Massachusetts Ave NW in Washington, DC Douglas Development Corp of Washington is selling the property in a deal that could close...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 18 leases for 875,669 square feet of office space were signed in Chicago’s central business district during the second quarter – the largest quarterly total since the coronavirus...
Bisnow Steuart Investment Co has filed plans to build a 451-unit apartment property in Washington, DC The building, at the intersection of Half and R streets SW, would also have 16,000 square feet of retail space and 300 underground parking spaces...
Commercial Observer Friedman Capital has paid $37 million, or $649,123/room, for the 57-room Graham Hotel in Washington, DC The Washington real estate investor bought the property from Legacy Hotel Group of Fort Smith, Ark, which had acquired it in...
Houston Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners recently finished work on 200 Park Place, a 210,000-square-foot office building in Houston The 15-story property, at 4200 Westheimer Road, already is fully leased to tenants that include...
Commercial Observer A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Nuveen Real Estate has paid $725 million, or about $156,587/unit, for the 463-unit Phoenix Apartments in Bladensburg, Md, about seven miles northeast of Washington Florida Value...