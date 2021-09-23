Log In or Subscribe to read more
Amity Cos has acquired three apartment properties with 322 units in Warner Robins, Ga, financing its purchase with a $2145 million bridge loan provided by Dwight Capital Amity, of Greenwich, Conn, bought the three properties – the 114-unit...
The Real Deal Bruman Realty has secured $659 million of construction financing against the 165-unit apartment project at 26-25 Fourth St in Queens, NY Scale Lending, the financing arm of Slate Property Group of New York, provided the loan, which was...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $300 million of construction financing against the 475,000-square-foot office project at 40 Thorndike St in East Cambridge, Mass A venture of Leggat McCall Properties, Granite Properties and CBRE Global...
Triangle Business Journal An affiliate of Knightvest Capital has bought The Pointe at Chapel Hill, a 240-unit apartment property in Chapel Hill, NC, for $6925 million, or about $288,542/unit The Dallas company purchased the complex, which sits on a...
Austin Business Journal Edens has bought the Springdale Shopping Center, a 163,145-square-foot retail property in Austin, Texas The sales price was not disclosed Forge Capital Partners of Tampa, Fla, sold the property and was represented in the deal...
Hines Atlas US LP, a venture between Hines and the National Pension Service of Korea, has completed its $800 million purchase of the 16 million-square-foot headquarters of Pacific Gas and Electric Co in San Francisco, with plans to redevelop it The...
Pacific Western Bank has provided $887 million of financing for the construction of a 336-unit apartment property at 2600 Wewatta Way in Denver’s Denargo Market area The property is being developed by Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Virtus Real Estate Capital has paid $93 million, or about $288,819/unit, for RiZE at Opus Park, a 322-unit apartment property in Minnetonka, Minn The Austin, Texas, investment firm purchased the complex from its...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GMF Capital has paid $46 million, or $230,000/unit, for the 200-unit Gatlin Commons apartment property in Port St Lucie Fla The New York investment manager bought the complex from Panther Residential...