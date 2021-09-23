Log In or Subscribe to read more
Denver Business Journal A venture of CP Capital US and Greystar Real Estate Partners plans to break ground in the fourth quarter on Brighton Park, a 288-unit apartment complex in Brighton, Colo The property is being built on a 13-acre site at the...
The Real Deal Bruman Realty has secured $659 million of construction financing against the 165-unit apartment project at 26-25 Fourth St in Queens, NY Scale Lending, the financing arm of Slate Property Group of New York, provided the loan, which was...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $300 million of construction financing against the 475,000-square-foot office project at 40 Thorndike St in East Cambridge, Mass A venture of Leggat McCall Properties, Granite Properties and CBRE Global...
Houston Business Journal Work has started on a 12 million-square-foot warehouse property in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The property is being built at 6563 FM 1405 in the TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park It will have 40-foot clear heights,...
Pacific Western Bank has provided $887 million of financing for the construction of a 336-unit apartment property at 2600 Wewatta Way in Denver’s Denargo Market area The property is being developed by Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin,...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $2134 million of construction financing for the Natiivo Miami condominium project in downtown Miami Work on the project started in February Sixth Street Miami Partners is developing property on a...
Real Estate NJ Tulfra Real Estate plans on constructing a 220,000-square-foot self-storage facility in Jersey City, NJ The project, at 300 Thomas McGovern Drive, will also have a parking lot It’s being built across from Liberty State Park near...
Commercial Observer A venture of Delshah Capital and Start Treatment and Recovery Centers is marketing for sale a 180-unit apartment property that’s under construction in Brooklyn, NY JLL has been tapped to market the development, at 22 Chapel...
Lendlease has broken ground on the 41-story Reed residential property in Chicago The New York developer is building the property at 234 West Polk St It will have 216 condominiums and 224 apartment units The apartments will occupy floors nine through...