Bisnow Community Three Development has filed plans to build a 130-unit residential condominium property at 950 Third St NW in Washington, DC The Washington developer plans on breaking ground on the project in the second or third quarter of next year...
Crain’s Chicago Business Connor Group has brought the Tapestry, a 290-unit apartment property in Northbrook, Ill, to the sales market The Dayton, Ohio, investor, which had purchased the property in 2017 for $814 million, or $280,690/unit, has...
Denver Business Journal A venture of CP Capital US and Greystar Real Estate Partners plans to break ground in the fourth quarter on Brighton Park, a 288-unit apartment complex in Brighton, Colo The property is being built on a 13-acre site at the...
Boston Globe A venture of Rise Together and Trax Development plans on building a massive mixed-use project in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood The project, which is being built in three phases, will have five office and laboratory buildings...
The Real Deal Bruman Realty has secured $659 million of construction financing against the 165-unit apartment project at 26-25 Fourth St in Queens, NY Scale Lending, the financing arm of Slate Property Group of New York, provided the loan, which was...
Commercial Observer Bank OZK has provided $300 million of construction financing against the 475,000-square-foot office project at 40 Thorndike St in East Cambridge, Mass A venture of Leggat McCall Properties, Granite Properties and CBRE Global...
Houston Business Journal Work has started on a 12 million-square-foot warehouse property in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The property is being built at 6563 FM 1405 in the TGS Cedar Port Industrial Park It will have 40-foot clear heights,...
Pacific Western Bank has provided $887 million of financing for the construction of a 336-unit apartment property at 2600 Wewatta Way in Denver’s Denargo Market area The property is being developed by Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Virtus Real Estate Capital has paid $93 million, or about $288,819/unit, for RiZE at Opus Park, a 322-unit apartment property in Minnetonka, Minn The Austin, Texas, investment firm purchased the complex from its...