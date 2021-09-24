Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Property Executive Rockwood Capital has paid $84 million, or $56565/unit, for Lincoln Plaza, a 148,501-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Principal Real Estate Investors of...
Clarion Partners has paid $60 million, or $259,740/unit, for the 231-unit Citizen and Oake apartment property in Lakewood, Wash, some 10 miles south of Tacoma, Wash The investment manager bought the garden-style property, at 5406 82nd St SW, from...
A venture led by Rosenthal Properties has paid $1683 million, or $24077/sf, for eight shopping centers with 699,000 square feet in Washington, DC, and its suburbs It bought the portfolio from Washington REIT, leaving the company with no retail...
Neil Luthra and Vann Avedisian, former principals at Highgate Hotels, have formed Newbond Holdings, which will pursue equity and debt investments in the hotel sector The company has completed its first deal, partnering with Apollo Global Management...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preston Giuliano Capital Partners has sold a pair of Tampa, Fla-area apartment properties totaling 503 units for $112 million, or about $222,664/unit The Providence, RI, company sold the properties to 29th Street Capital...
Charlotte Business Journal AvalonBay Communities Inc has bought a pair of mixed-use complexes in Charlotte, NC for a combined $157 million The Arlington, Va, REIT purchased the properties from their developer, Ram Realty Advisors of Charlotte, NC It...
Charlotte Business Journal Cabot Properties has bought Arrowridge Business Park, a four-building industrial property in Charlotte, NC, for $325 million, or about $16704/sf The Boston company acquired the 194,569-square-foot complex from a venture...
Commercial Observer Penn South Capital has sold a 30,000-square-foot office building and two apartment properties in Manhattan for $459 million A group of foreign investors bought the portfolio, whose properties are in the borough’s Hudson...
Commercial Observer The Birch Group has agreed to pay $380 million, or $304/sf, for 101 Hudson St, a 125 million-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ The Nanuet, NY, company is buying the 42-story property from Mack-Cali Realty Corp, a...