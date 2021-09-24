Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ TopPop has signed a lease to fully occupy the 63,347-square-foot warehouse at 6901 North Crescent Blvd in the Philadelphia suburb of Pennsauken, NJ The packaging company, which specializes in frozen alcoholic beverages, expects to...
Rentvcom Khoshbin Co has paid $22 million, or $32984/sf, for the 66,700-square-foot office property at 3150 Bear St in Costa Mesa, Calif, about 40 miles south of Los Angeles The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the property from an undisclosed...
Denver Business Journal A venture of CP Capital US and Greystar Real Estate Partners plans to break ground in the fourth quarter on Brighton Park, a 288-unit apartment complex in Brighton, Colo The property is being built on a 13-acre site at the...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Invesco Real Estate and Baranof Holdings has paid $485 million, or about $54,189/unit, for Solana Beach Storage, an 895-unit self-storage facility in Solana Beach, Calif The seller was not disclosed Cushman &...
The Registry Greystar Real Estate Partners has opened Sawbuck, a 182-unit apartment property in Portland, Ore The Charleston, SC, company broke ground on the property in 2019 The eight-story property, at 1725 SW Salmon St, has studio, one- and...
REBusiness Online Pelican BioThermal has agreed to lease 117,242 square feet of industrial space at Red Rock Business Park, a 320,000-sf industrial property in Maple Grove, Minn The company, which manufactures packaging for medical supplies, was...
Washington Business Journal Target Corp plans on adding 499,230 square feet to the 730,978-sf warehouse at 15900 Leland Road in Upper Marlboro, Md The Minneapolis retailer bought the property from Albertsons Cos It is looking to add 109,180 sf to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of 18 leases for 875,669 square feet of office space were signed in Chicago’s central business district during the second quarter – the largest quarterly total since the coronavirus...
Houston Business Journal Stonelake Capital Partners recently finished work on 200 Park Place, a 210,000-square-foot office building in Houston The 15-story property, at 4200 Westheimer Road, already is fully leased to tenants that include...