Baltimore Business Journal A venture led by Broadshore Capital Partners has paid $773 million, or $223,410/unit, for the 346-unit apartment building at 225 North Calvert St in Baltimore Monument Realty sold the property, formerly an office building,...
Regency Multi-Family has paid $34 million, or about $213,836/unit, for Red44, a 159-unit apartment property in Rochester, Minn The Champaign, Ill, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Roers Investments, Reuter Walton Development...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices in August increased by a record 155 percent, as gauged by the Real Capital Analytics Commercial Property Price Index That’s the largest one-month increase in the index since...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Codina Partners has broken ground on Paseo Tower, a 20-story apartment building in downtown Doral, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer lined up $5573 million of construction financing for the property,...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors is looking to build an industrial project on a 23-acre development site near Interstate 77 in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC Plans for the site on Hambright and Mt...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the Vue at the Quarter, a 271-unit apartment property in Atlanta, for $797 million, or about $294,096/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, investor acquired the property from GJ Enterprises Group of...
The Registry Greystar has paid $98 million, or about $441,441/unit, for Spencer 68, a 222-unit apartment property in Kenmore, Wash The Charleston, SC, company purchased the property from Main Street Property Group of Kirkland, Wash The five-story...
Commercial Property Executive Rockwood Capital has paid $84 million, or $56565/unit, for Lincoln Plaza, a 148,501-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Principal Real Estate Investors of...
Clarion Partners has paid $60 million, or $259,740/unit, for the 231-unit Citizen and Oake apartment property in Lakewood, Wash, some 10 miles south of Tacoma, Wash The investment manager bought the garden-style property, at 5406 82nd St SW, from...