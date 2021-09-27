Log In or Subscribe to read more
JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $414 million of financing to help fund the $8251 million purchase of the One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, by a venture of MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the Vue at the Quarter, a 271-unit apartment property in Atlanta, for $797 million, or about $294,096/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, investor acquired the property from GJ Enterprises Group of...
Commercial Observer Argentic Real Estate Finance has provided $32 million of financing against the office and retail property at 384-390 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Sutton Management, to retire $211 million...
Community Three Development, which recently purchased a development site at 950 Third Ave NW in Washington, DC, has lined up $60 million of financing to construct a 12-story building with 130 residential condominiums The Washington, DC, developer...
Neil Luthra and Vann Avedisian, former principals at Highgate Hotels, have formed Newbond Holdings, which will pursue equity and debt investments in the hotel sector The company has completed its first deal, partnering with Apollo Global Management...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preston Giuliano Capital Partners has sold a pair of Tampa, Fla-area apartment properties totaling 503 units for $112 million, or about $222,664/unit The Providence, RI, company sold the properties to 29th Street Capital...
Avanti Residential has paid $159 million, or about $400,503/unit, for Forum Fitzsimons, a 397-unit apartment property in Aurora, Colo The Denver investor bought the property from an affiliate of the Pollin Group of Rancho Santa Fe, Calif, which had...
BSR REIT has paid $938 million, or $263,483/unit, for the 356-unit Aura 36Hundred Apartments in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The Little Rock, Ark, REIT, whose common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, bought the property...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has assumed the $1615 million CMBS loan against the 369-room Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla, which it has purchased for $270 million, or $731,707/room, from KSL Capital Partners It funded the...