Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rogue Valley Mall in Medford, Ore, has been re-appraised at a value of only $324 million – more than one-third less than is owed against it The latest appraisal was highlighted this morning by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices in August increased by a record 155 percent, as gauged by the Real Capital Analytics Commercial Property Price Index That’s the largest one-month increase in the index since...
Commercial Observer The Birch Group has agreed to pay $380 million, or $304/sf, for 101 Hudson St, a 125 million-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ The Nanuet, NY, company is buying the 42-story property from Mack-Cali Realty Corp, a...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has assumed the $1615 million CMBS loan against the 369-room Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla, which it has purchased for $270 million, or $731,707/room, from KSL Capital Partners It funded the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national hotel occupancy rate increased by 300 basis points for the week ended Sept 18, to 63 percent, according to STR That’s the highest occupancy level since the week through Aug 21 Hotel...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgages held by life insurance companies generated a 229 percent total return in the second quarter, according to the LifeComps Index That’s a significant turnaround from the first...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that holds a $1199 million loan against the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio has taken the property through foreclosure The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust, 2011-C2,...
Washington Prime Group, which earlier this year added seven malls to its list of non-core properties, has formally told the servicer of the $676 securitized million mortgage against the Brunswick Square Mall in East Brunswick, NJ, that it would...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Menlo Equities’ acquisition of Royal Ridge, a 505,948-square-foot office property in Irving, Texas, resulted in the pay off of a $454 million CMBS loan that remained outstanding after its maturity The...