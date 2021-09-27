Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal A venture led by Broadshore Capital Partners has paid $773 million, or $223,410/unit, for the 346-unit apartment building at 225 North Calvert St in Baltimore Monument Realty sold the property, formerly an office building,...
Regency Multi-Family has paid $34 million, or about $213,836/unit, for Red44, a 159-unit apartment property in Rochester, Minn The Champaign, Ill, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Roers Investments, Reuter Walton Development...
South Florida Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has paid $1665 million, or about $25704/sf, for a 64,777-square-foot warehouse in Doral, Fla The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the industrial property, which was built on a 33-acre in 2000, from...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the Vue at the Quarter, a 271-unit apartment property in Atlanta, for $797 million, or about $294,096/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, investor acquired the property from GJ Enterprises Group of...
The Registry Greystar has paid $98 million, or about $441,441/unit, for Spencer 68, a 222-unit apartment property in Kenmore, Wash The Charleston, SC, company purchased the property from Main Street Property Group of Kirkland, Wash The five-story...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The outsized losses that Fitch Ratings is projecting from three loans in the collateral pool of Benchmark Mortgage Trust, 2018-B7, have prompted it to downgrade two of the deal’s principal-paying...
Commercial Property Executive Rockwood Capital has paid $84 million, or $56565/unit, for Lincoln Plaza, a 148,501-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Principal Real Estate Investors of...
Clarion Partners has paid $60 million, or $259,740/unit, for the 231-unit Citizen and Oake apartment property in Lakewood, Wash, some 10 miles south of Tacoma, Wash The investment manager bought the garden-style property, at 5406 82nd St SW, from...
A venture led by Rosenthal Properties has paid $1683 million, or $24077/sf, for eight shopping centers with 699,000 square feet in Washington, DC, and its suburbs It bought the portfolio from Washington REIT, leaving the company with no retail...