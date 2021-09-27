Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has originated $337 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 348-unit Arcadian Village apartment property in Charlotte, NC The loan allowed the property’s owner, Monument Real...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture led by Broadshore Capital Partners has paid $773 million, or $223,410/unit, for the 346-unit apartment building at 225 North Calvert St in Baltimore Monument Realty sold the property, formerly an office building,...
JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $414 million of financing to help fund the $8251 million purchase of the One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, by a venture of MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment...
Regency Multi-Family has paid $34 million, or about $213,836/unit, for Red44, a 159-unit apartment property in Rochester, Minn The Champaign, Ill, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Roers Investments, Reuter Walton Development...
South Florida Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has paid $1665 million, or about $25704/sf, for a 64,777-square-foot warehouse in Doral, Fla The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the industrial property, which was built on a 33-acre in 2000, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices in August increased by a record 155 percent, as gauged by the Real Capital Analytics Commercial Property Price Index That’s the largest one-month increase in the index since...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Codina Partners has broken ground on Paseo Tower, a 20-story apartment building in downtown Doral, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer lined up $5573 million of construction financing for the property,...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors is looking to build an industrial project on a 23-acre development site near Interstate 77 in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC Plans for the site on Hambright and Mt...
Commercial Observer Argentic Real Estate Finance has provided $32 million of financing against the office and retail property at 384-390 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Sutton Management, to retire $211 million...