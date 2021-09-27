Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal A venture led by Broadshore Capital Partners has paid $773 million, or $223,410/unit, for the 346-unit apartment building at 225 North Calvert St in Baltimore Monument Realty sold the property, formerly an office building,...
South Florida Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has paid $1665 million, or about $25704/sf, for a 64,777-square-foot warehouse in Doral, Fla The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the industrial property, which was built on a 33-acre in 2000, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices in August increased by a record 155 percent, as gauged by the Real Capital Analytics Commercial Property Price Index That’s the largest one-month increase in the index since...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the Vue at the Quarter, a 271-unit apartment property in Atlanta, for $797 million, or about $294,096/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, investor acquired the property from GJ Enterprises Group of...
The Registry Greystar has paid $98 million, or about $441,441/unit, for Spencer 68, a 222-unit apartment property in Kenmore, Wash The Charleston, SC, company purchased the property from Main Street Property Group of Kirkland, Wash The five-story...
Commercial Property Executive Rockwood Capital has paid $84 million, or $56565/unit, for Lincoln Plaza, a 148,501-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Principal Real Estate Investors of...
Clarion Partners has paid $60 million, or $259,740/unit, for the 231-unit Citizen and Oake apartment property in Lakewood, Wash, some 10 miles south of Tacoma, Wash The investment manager bought the garden-style property, at 5406 82nd St SW, from...
A venture led by Rosenthal Properties has paid $1683 million, or $24077/sf, for eight shopping centers with 699,000 square feet in Washington, DC, and its suburbs It bought the portfolio from Washington REIT, leaving the company with no retail...
Neil Luthra and Vann Avedisian, former principals at Highgate Hotels, have formed Newbond Holdings, which will pursue equity and debt investments in the hotel sector The company has completed its first deal, partnering with Apollo Global Management...