Bisnow A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Guardian Realty plans on constructing a 530-unit apartment property at 800 Ninth St SW in Washington, DC Jair Lynch, a Washington real estate investor, recently acquired the site and brought on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Codina Partners has broken ground on Paseo Tower, a 20-story apartment building in downtown Doral, Fla The Coral Gables, Fla, developer lined up $5573 million of construction financing for the property,...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Advisors is looking to build an industrial project on a 23-acre development site near Interstate 77 in Huntersville, NC, about 14 miles north of Charlotte, NC Plans for the site on Hambright and Mt...
Louisville Business First Highgates Development has proposed building a 434-unit residential development at 5604 Mount Washington Road in Louisville, Ky The Toronto developer’s plans include 80 single-family homes that are expected to cost...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Vorea Group, Domain Cos and L+M Development Partners has paid $88 million for the development site at 2-33 50th Ave in Queens, NY Fortress Corp sold the site in a deal brokered by JLL The venture plans on...
The Registry Greystar has paid $98 million, or about $441,441/unit, for Spencer 68, a 222-unit apartment property in Kenmore, Wash The Charleston, SC, company purchased the property from Main Street Property Group of Kirkland, Wash The five-story...
Commercial Property Executive Alere Property Group has broken ground on two industrial developments totaling 626,348 square feet in Chino, Calif, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building Euclid Industrial...
Community Three Development, which recently purchased a development site at 950 Third Ave NW in Washington, DC, has lined up $60 million of financing to construct a 12-story building with 130 residential condominiums The Washington, DC, developer...
Commercial Property Executive Rockwood Capital has paid $84 million, or $56565/unit, for Lincoln Plaza, a 148,501-square-foot office property in Bellevue, Wash The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Principal Real Estate Investors of...