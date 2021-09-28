Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Plans are being submitted to Osceola County, Fla, officials next month for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse project The industrial property is being planned for 82 acres south of Industrial Lane and east of South Poinciana...
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Property Group wants to build a 225,800-square-foot warehouse on a 15-acre site in Hialeah, Fla The New York investor bought the proposed development site, at 3811 and 3861 West 108th St, in April for $143...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliated Development has unveiled plans to build an 18-story apartment property in Hollywood, Fla The proposal will go before the city’s Technical Advisory Committee early next week The property, which is being...
REBusiness Online The Atkins Group has broken ground on Cardinal Warehouse, a 635,000-square-foot industrial property in Decatur, Ill The built-to-suit property is expected to cost more than $41 million to construct and is slated for completion next...
Boston Real Estate Times Ginkgo Bioworks, a biotechnology company, has fully leased a 228,000-square-foot life-sciences property that’s under development in Boston Marcus Partners is developing the property, which will consist of a 219,000-sf...
Crain’s Chicago Business Prime Data Centers has proposed building the 750,000-square-foot Elk Grove Village Data Center in Elk Grove Village, Ill The San Francisco developer is building the $1 billion project on a 24-acre site between East...
Rentvcom A venture of CH Realty Partners LLC and Blumenfeld Development Group has paid $575 million, or about $17238/sf, for Harvill Logistics Center, a 333,572-square-foot industrial property in Perris, Calif CH Realty, of Los Angeles, and...
Embrey Partners is breaking ground soon on Seven Oaks, a 332-unit apartment property in Phoenix The San Antonio developer is building the five-story property at the intersection of North Seven and East Oak streets, about three miles north of...
Bisnow A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and Guardian Realty plans on constructing a 530-unit apartment property at 800 Ninth St SW in Washington, DC Jair Lynch, a Washington real estate investor, recently acquired the site and brought on...