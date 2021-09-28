Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Antonio Business Journal Treeline Multifamily Partners has bought Axis at The Rim, a 308-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Denver residential property investor acquired the property from Sherman Residential of Chicago in a deal brokered...
Embrey Partners is breaking ground soon on Seven Oaks, a 332-unit apartment property in Phoenix The San Antonio developer is building the five-story property at the intersection of North Seven and East Oak streets, about three miles north of...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture led by Broadshore Capital Partners has paid $773 million, or $223,410/unit, for the 346-unit apartment building at 225 North Calvert St in Baltimore Monument Realty sold the property, formerly an office building,...
Regency Multi-Family has paid $34 million, or about $213,836/unit, for Red44, a 159-unit apartment property in Rochester, Minn The Champaign, Ill, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Roers Investments, Reuter Walton Development...
South Florida Business Journal CenterPoint Properties has paid $1665 million, or about $25704/sf, for a 64,777-square-foot warehouse in Doral, Fla The Oak Brook, Ill, company bought the industrial property, which was built on a 33-acre in 2000, from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial property prices in August increased by a record 155 percent, as gauged by the Real Capital Analytics Commercial Property Price Index That’s the largest one-month increase in the index since...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the Vue at the Quarter, a 271-unit apartment property in Atlanta, for $797 million, or about $294,096/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, investor acquired the property from GJ Enterprises Group of...
The Registry Greystar has paid $98 million, or about $441,441/unit, for Spencer 68, a 222-unit apartment property in Kenmore, Wash The Charleston, SC, company purchased the property from Main Street Property Group of Kirkland, Wash The five-story...
Commercial Property Executive Alere Property Group has broken ground on two industrial developments totaling 626,348 square feet in Chino, Calif, about 35 miles east of Los Angeles The Newport Beach, Calif, developer is building Euclid Industrial...