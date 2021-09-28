Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rogue Valley Mall in Medford, Ore, has been re-appraised at a value of only $324 million – more than one-third less than is owed against it The latest appraisal was highlighted this morning by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The outsized losses that Fitch Ratings is projecting from three loans in the collateral pool of Benchmark Mortgage Trust, 2018-B7, have prompted it to downgrade two of the deal’s principal-paying...
Commercial Observer The Birch Group has agreed to pay $380 million, or $304/sf, for 101 Hudson St, a 125 million-square-foot office building in Jersey City, NJ The Nanuet, NY, company is buying the 42-story property from Mack-Cali Realty Corp, a...
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has assumed the $1615 million CMBS loan against the 369-room Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in Hollywood, Fla, which it has purchased for $270 million, or $731,707/room, from KSL Capital Partners It funded the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that holds a $1199 million loan against the Ingram Park Mall in San Antonio has taken the property through foreclosure The loan, securitized through Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust, 2011-C2,...
Washington Prime Group, which earlier this year added seven malls to its list of non-core properties, has formally told the servicer of the $676 securitized million mortgage against the Brunswick Square Mall in East Brunswick, NJ, that it would...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Menlo Equities’ acquisition of Royal Ridge, a 505,948-square-foot office property in Irving, Texas, resulted in the pay off of a $454 million CMBS loan that remained outstanding after its maturity The...
RLJ Lodging Trust has paid off $1422 million of CMBS financing against five of its hotels The Bethesda, Md, REIT funded the payoffs, as well as the $709 million in prepayment penalties, by tapping proceeds of a recent $500 million unsecured notes...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Shoppes at Buckland Hills has been hit with a $273 million appraisal reduction amount The loan, which has amortized to $10922 million, is securitized through Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc, 2012-C4, and has...