Orlando Business Journal Plans are being submitted to Osceola County, Fla, officials next month for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse project The industrial property is being planned for 82 acres south of Industrial Lane and east of South Poinciana...
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Property Group wants to build a 225,800-square-foot warehouse on a 15-acre site in Hialeah, Fla The New York investor bought the proposed development site, at 3811 and 3861 West 108th St, in April for $143...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliated Development has unveiled plans to build an 18-story apartment property in Hollywood, Fla The proposal will go before the city’s Technical Advisory Committee early next week The property, which is being...
A venture of Wright Runstad & Co and JPMorgan has welcomed its first tenants to The Residences at Rainier Square, a 189-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The apartment units sit on floors 39 through 58 of the Rainier Square building at...
REBusiness Online The Atkins Group has broken ground on Cardinal Warehouse, a 635,000-square-foot industrial property in Decatur, Ill The built-to-suit property is expected to cost more than $41 million to construct and is slated for completion next...
Commercial Observer Goldman Properties has sold a portfolio of three apartment and retail buildings for $164 million Ronan Downs paid $63 million for the four-story building at 52 Stone St, which has three apartment units and ground-floor retail...
The Real Deal A group of investors has sold a 71 percent stake in the Spring Creek Towers apartment complex in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the 5,581-unit property at $18 billion, or $322,523/unit Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale The...
Crain’s Chicago Business Prime Data Centers has proposed building the 750,000-square-foot Elk Grove Village Data Center in Elk Grove Village, Ill The San Francisco developer is building the $1 billion project on a 24-acre site between East...
Dallas Morning News HGR Industrial Surplus has signed a lease for about 185,000 square feet of industrial space in South Fort Worth, Texas The Euclid, Ohio, industrial machinery and equipment company, which trades in used and surplus industrial...