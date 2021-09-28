Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Bank of America has provided $14575 million of financing to fund Jamestown’s $25125 million, or $72224/sf, purchase of Home Plate Center in Seattle The Atlanta investment and...
Berkadia has provided $26 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 231-unit Bella Vista seniors-housing apartments in Union City, NJ The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has originated $337 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 348-unit Arcadian Village apartment property in Charlotte, NC The loan allowed the property’s owner, Monument Real...
JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $414 million of financing to help fund the $8251 million purchase of the One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, by a venture of MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the Vue at the Quarter, a 271-unit apartment property in Atlanta, for $797 million, or about $294,096/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, investor acquired the property from GJ Enterprises Group of...
Commercial Observer Argentic Real Estate Finance has provided $32 million of financing against the office and retail property at 384-390 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Sutton Management, to retire $211 million...
Community Three Development, which recently purchased a development site at 950 Third Ave NW in Washington, DC, has lined up $60 million of financing to construct a 12-story building with 130 residential condominiums The Washington, DC, developer...
Neil Luthra and Vann Avedisian, former principals at Highgate Hotels, have formed Newbond Holdings, which will pursue equity and debt investments in the hotel sector The company has completed its first deal, partnering with Apollo Global Management...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Preston Giuliano Capital Partners has sold a pair of Tampa, Fla-area apartment properties totaling 503 units for $112 million, or about $222,664/unit The Providence, RI, company sold the properties to 29th Street Capital...