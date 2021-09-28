Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Plans are being submitted to Osceola County, Fla, officials next month for a 500,000-square-foot warehouse project The industrial property is being planned for 82 acres south of Industrial Lane and east of South Poinciana...
South Florida Business Journal Brookfield Property Group wants to build a 225,800-square-foot warehouse on a 15-acre site in Hialeah, Fla The New York investor bought the proposed development site, at 3811 and 3861 West 108th St, in April for $143...
South Florida Business Journal Affiliated Development has unveiled plans to build an 18-story apartment property in Hollywood, Fla The proposal will go before the city’s Technical Advisory Committee early next week The property, which is being...
Commercial Observer Goldman Properties has sold a portfolio of three apartment and retail buildings for $164 million Ronan Downs paid $63 million for the four-story building at 52 Stone St, which has three apartment units and ground-floor retail...
The Real Deal A group of investors has sold a 71 percent stake in the Spring Creek Towers apartment complex in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the 5,581-unit property at $18 billion, or $322,523/unit Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale The...
Rentvcom A venture of CH Realty Partners LLC and Blumenfeld Development Group has paid $575 million, or about $17238/sf, for Harvill Logistics Center, a 333,572-square-foot industrial property in Perris, Calif CH Realty, of Los Angeles, and...
San Antonio Business Journal Treeline Multifamily Partners has bought Axis at The Rim, a 308-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The Denver residential property investor acquired the property from Sherman Residential of Chicago in a deal brokered...
Baltimore Business Journal A venture led by Broadshore Capital Partners has paid $773 million, or $223,410/unit, for the 346-unit apartment building at 225 North Calvert St in Baltimore Monument Realty sold the property, formerly an office building,...
Regency Multi-Family has paid $34 million, or about $213,836/unit, for Red44, a 159-unit apartment property in Rochester, Minn The Champaign, Ill, investment firm purchased the property from a venture of Roers Investments, Reuter Walton Development...