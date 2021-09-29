Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $7713 million of mortgage financing against Superstition Gateway, a 495,204-square-foot open-air retail center in Mesa, Ariz The loan allows the property’s owner, an affiliate of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Ranger Properties and KD Sagamore Capital has secured $40 million of construction financing for the 113-unit apartment project at 982-988 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Scale Lending provided the loan The New York lender...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Bank of America has provided $14575 million of financing to fund Jamestown’s $25125 million, or $72224/sf, purchase of Home Plate Center in Seattle The Atlanta investment and...
Berkadia has provided $26 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 231-unit Bella Vista seniors-housing apartments in Union City, NJ The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $16169 million loan against the Newport Centre shopping mall in Jersey City, NJ, which wasn’t paid off at its May maturity, has been extended by two years to May 2023 The extension was...
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $66 million of financing to facilitate H&A Properties’ purchase and planned renovation of a 739-unit apartment property at 3001 East Jefferson Blvd in South Bend, Ind Columbia Pacific...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has originated $337 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 348-unit Arcadian Village apartment property in Charlotte, NC The loan allowed the property’s owner, Monument Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Rogue Valley Mall in Medford, Ore, has been re-appraised at a value of only $324 million – more than one-third less than is owed against it The latest appraisal was highlighted this morning by...
JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $414 million of financing to help fund the $8251 million purchase of the One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, by a venture of MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment...