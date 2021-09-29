Log In or Subscribe to read more
Acadia Realty Trust has paid $448 million, or $12017/sf, for Monroe Marketplace, a 372,794-square-foot retail center in the central Pennsylvania borough of Selinsgrove, which is roughly 50 miles north of Harrisburg, Pa The Rye, NY, REIT bought the...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $355 million, or about $157,778/unit, for Tides at Spring Mountain, a 225-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Phoenix company purchased the property from 3D Investments of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Cadillac Fairview has paid $1125 million, or about $459,184/unit, for the Yoo on the Park, a 245-unit apartment property in Atlanta It bought the 25-story building from a venture of...
Cambridge Holdings has paid $43 million, or $8471/sf, for the 507,600-square-foot Westpoint II industrial property in the Indianapolis suburb of Mooresville, Ind The Vienna, Va, company bought the building from Ambrose Property Group of...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hilton and Grand Hyatt hotels in midtown Manhattan plan on reopening in the next few weeks after being closed since the start of coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 The 1,878-room Hilton, at 1335 Sixth...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Griffis Residential has paid $138 million, or about $484,210/unit, for Griffis Lodo, a 285-unit apartment property in Denver The Greenwood Village, Colo, investment manager purchased the 10-story property from...
Commercial Observer A venture of Ranger Properties and KD Sagamore Capital has secured $40 million of construction financing for the 113-unit apartment project at 982-988 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Scale Lending provided the loan The New York lender...
Dallas Morning News Nitya Capital has purchased a portfolio of nine apartment properties with a total of 2,555 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area The Houston investor acquired the portfolio from Raven Multifamily of Plano, Texas, in a deal brokered...
Triangle Business Journal Ferncroft Capital has bought a 454,838-square-foot office complex in Raleigh, NC, for $63 million, or $140/sf The Charlotte, NC, investor acquired the property, which sits on 405 acres at 1000 and 1100 Corporate Center...