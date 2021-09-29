Log In or Subscribe to read more
Acadia Realty Trust has paid $448 million, or $12017/sf, for Monroe Marketplace, a 372,794-square-foot retail center in the central Pennsylvania borough of Selinsgrove, which is roughly 50 miles north of Harrisburg, Pa The Rye, NY, REIT bought the...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $355 million, or about $157,778/unit, for Tides at Spring Mountain, a 225-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Phoenix company purchased the property from 3D Investments of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Cadillac Fairview has paid $1125 million, or about $459,184/unit, for the Yoo on the Park, a 245-unit apartment property in Atlanta It bought the 25-story building from a venture of...
Cambridge Holdings has paid $43 million, or $8471/sf, for the 507,600-square-foot Westpoint II industrial property in the Indianapolis suburb of Mooresville, Ind The Vienna, Va, company bought the building from Ambrose Property Group of...
The Real Deal Phoenix Realty Group has paid $91 million, or $194,030/unit, for the 469-unit Academy Gardens affordable-housing complex in the Bronx, NY The New York multifamily specialist acquired the property from Spencer Equity, a Brooklyn, NY,...
Dallas Morning News Nitya Capital has purchased a portfolio of nine apartment properties with a total of 2,555 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area The Houston investor acquired the portfolio from Raven Multifamily of Plano, Texas, in a deal brokered...
DermTech Inc has agreed to lease 96,000 square feet at Del Mar Corporate Center, a 579,364-sf office and life-science property in San Diego The dermatology company is taking its space at 12340 El Camino Real, about 18 miles north of downtown San...
A venture of Wright Runstad & Co and JPMorgan has welcomed its first tenants to The Residences at Rainier Square, a 189-unit apartment property in downtown Seattle The apartment units sit on floors 39 through 58 of the Rainier Square building at...
Triangle Business Journal Ferncroft Capital has bought a 454,838-square-foot office complex in Raleigh, NC, for $63 million, or $140/sf The Charlotte, NC, investor acquired the property, which sits on 405 acres at 1000 and 1100 Corporate Center...