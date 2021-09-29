Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer A venture of Ranger Properties and KD Sagamore Capital has secured $40 million of construction financing for the 113-unit apartment project at 982-988 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Scale Lending provided the loan The New York lender...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Bank of America has provided $14575 million of financing to fund Jamestown’s $25125 million, or $72224/sf, purchase of Home Plate Center in Seattle The Atlanta investment and...
Berkadia has provided $26 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 231-unit Bella Vista seniors-housing apartments in Union City, NJ The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $66 million of financing to facilitate H&A Properties’ purchase and planned renovation of a 739-unit apartment property at 3001 East Jefferson Blvd in South Bend, Ind Columbia Pacific...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has originated $337 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 348-unit Arcadian Village apartment property in Charlotte, NC The loan allowed the property’s owner, Monument Real...
JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $414 million of financing to help fund the $8251 million purchase of the One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, by a venture of MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Exeter Property Group has bought the Vue at the Quarter, a 271-unit apartment property in Atlanta, for $797 million, or about $294,096/unit The Conshohocken, Pa, investor acquired the property from GJ Enterprises Group of...
Commercial Observer Argentic Real Estate Finance has provided $32 million of financing against the office and retail property at 384-390 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Sutton Management, to retire $211 million...
Community Three Development, which recently purchased a development site at 950 Third Ave NW in Washington, DC, has lined up $60 million of financing to construct a 12-story building with 130 residential condominiums The Washington, DC, developer...