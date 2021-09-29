Log In or Subscribe to read more
Acadia Realty Trust has paid $448 million, or $12017/sf, for Monroe Marketplace, a 372,794-square-foot retail center in the central Pennsylvania borough of Selinsgrove, which is roughly 50 miles north of Harrisburg, Pa The Rye, NY, REIT bought the...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $355 million, or about $157,778/unit, for Tides at Spring Mountain, a 225-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Phoenix company purchased the property from 3D Investments of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Cadillac Fairview has paid $1125 million, or about $459,184/unit, for the Yoo on the Park, a 245-unit apartment property in Atlanta It bought the 25-story building from a venture of...
Cambridge Holdings has paid $43 million, or $8471/sf, for the 507,600-square-foot Westpoint II industrial property in the Indianapolis suburb of Mooresville, Ind The Vienna, Va, company bought the building from Ambrose Property Group of...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Griffis Residential has paid $138 million, or about $484,210/unit, for Griffis Lodo, a 285-unit apartment property in Denver The Greenwood Village, Colo, investment manager purchased the 10-story property from...
The Real Deal Phoenix Realty Group has paid $91 million, or $194,030/unit, for the 469-unit Academy Gardens affordable-housing complex in the Bronx, NY The New York multifamily specialist acquired the property from Spencer Equity, a Brooklyn, NY,...
Austin Business Journal McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc has bought the 32-story Austin Property Hotel & Residents in Austin, Texas The Denver real estate company purchased the property, at 600 West Second St, from its developer, Kor Real...
Triangle Business Journal Ferncroft Capital has bought a 454,838-square-foot office complex in Raleigh, NC, for $63 million, or $140/sf The Charlotte, NC, investor acquired the property, which sits on 405 acres at 1000 and 1100 Corporate Center...
Commercial Observer Goldman Properties has sold a portfolio of three apartment and retail buildings for $164 million Ronan Downs paid $63 million for the four-story building at 52 Stone St, which has three apartment units and ground-floor retail...