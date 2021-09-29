Log In or Subscribe to read more
Acadia Realty Trust has paid $448 million, or $12017/sf, for Monroe Marketplace, a 372,794-square-foot retail center in the central Pennsylvania borough of Selinsgrove, which is roughly 50 miles north of Harrisburg, Pa The Rye, NY, REIT bought the...
Multi-Housing News Tides Equities has paid $355 million, or about $157,778/unit, for Tides at Spring Mountain, a 225-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The Phoenix company purchased the property from 3D Investments of Beverly Hills, Calif, which...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Cadillac Fairview has paid $1125 million, or about $459,184/unit, for the Yoo on the Park, a 245-unit apartment property in Atlanta It bought the 25-story building from a venture of...
Denver Business Journal An affiliate of Griffis Residential has paid $138 million, or about $484,210/unit, for Griffis Lodo, a 285-unit apartment property in Denver The Greenwood Village, Colo, investment manager purchased the 10-story property from...
The Real Deal Phoenix Realty Group has paid $91 million, or $194,030/unit, for the 469-unit Academy Gardens affordable-housing complex in the Bronx, NY The New York multifamily specialist acquired the property from Spencer Equity, a Brooklyn, NY,...
Dallas Morning News Nitya Capital has purchased a portfolio of nine apartment properties with a total of 2,555 units in the Dallas-Fort Worth area The Houston investor acquired the portfolio from Raven Multifamily of Plano, Texas, in a deal brokered...
Triangle Business Journal Ferncroft Capital has bought a 454,838-square-foot office complex in Raleigh, NC, for $63 million, or $140/sf The Charlotte, NC, investor acquired the property, which sits on 405 acres at 1000 and 1100 Corporate Center...
Commercial Observer Goldman Properties has sold a portfolio of three apartment and retail buildings for $164 million Ronan Downs paid $63 million for the four-story building at 52 Stone St, which has three apartment units and ground-floor retail...
The Real Deal A group of investors has sold a 71 percent stake in the Spring Creek Towers apartment complex in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the 5,581-unit property at $18 billion, or $322,523/unit Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale The...