Philadelphia Business Journal Torchlight Investors has paid $265 million, or $24091/sf, for a 11 million-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Logan, NJ The New York company bought the property from Greek Development of East...
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $42 million of financing against the 270-unit Alora at West Palm Beach apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla Berkadia arranged the seven-year loan, which requires only interest payments for its...
South Florida Business Journal Zeniz Properties has bought the Promenade Shoppes in North Lauderdale, Fla, for $1358 million, or about $34250/sf The Miami company bought the 39,650-square-foot retail property, which sits on 446 acres at 7910 West...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Dermot Co has paid $160 million, or about $352,423/unit, for the Cordoba Apartments, a 454-unit complex near downtown Doral, Fla JPMorgan Investment Management sold the property, which was built in...
Phoenix Business Journal Overton Moore Properties has paid $362 million, or $10353/sf, for 303 Logistics, a 349,663-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Torrance, Calif, company purchased the property from its developer, a venture...
Commercial Observer Commerz Real has agreed to pay $850 million, or about $87820/sf, for the 967,886-square-foot office building at 100 Pearl St in Manhattan The German investor is buying the property from a venture of GFP Real Estate, Northwind...
Green Street AGC Equity Partners has agreed to pay $775 million for the 658,000-square-foot fourth phase of the Coleman Highline mixed-use development that currently is under construction in San Jose, Calif The London investment company is buying...
Charlotte Business Journal Paceline Opportunity Fund I has bought a pair of limited-service hotels totaling 228 rooms in Charlotte, NC, for an undisclosed price The fund, which is managed by Paceline Equity Partners, a Dallas private equity firm,...
A venture of ASB Real Estate Investments and Cohen Asset Management has paid $217 million, or $33022/sf, for 111 Thomas McGovern Drive, a 65,715-square-foot warehouse in Jersey City, NJ The venture bought the property, which sits on a 34-acre site...