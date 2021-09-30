Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Panorama Holdings has paid $69 million, or $359,375/room, for the 192-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in lower Manhattan It bought the property, at 100...
Commercial Observer Commerz Real has agreed to pay $850 million, or about $87820/sf, for the 967,886-square-foot office building at 100 Pearl St in Manhattan The German investor is buying the property from a venture of GFP Real Estate, Northwind...
Green Street AGC Equity Partners has agreed to pay $775 million for the 658,000-square-foot fourth phase of the Coleman Highline mixed-use development that currently is under construction in San Jose, Calif The London investment company is buying...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trademark Property Co is redeveloping the North Point Mall in Alpharetta, Ga, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta The Fort Worth, Texas, developer recently submitted its proposal to the Georgia Department of...
South Florida Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has paid $12 million for a 105-acre development site near the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla The Dallas industrial developer plans to develop a 131,837-square-foot property...
A venture of ASB Real Estate Investments and Cohen Asset Management has paid $217 million, or $33022/sf, for 111 Thomas McGovern Drive, a 65,715-square-foot warehouse in Jersey City, NJ The venture bought the property, which sits on a 34-acre site...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal WP Carey Inc has paid $265 million, or $22657/sf, for the 116,963-square-foot industrial property at 20240 South Diamond Lake Road in Rogers, Minn The New York REIT purchased the property from Capital Beverage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Goldman Sachs has paid $1393 million, or $633,182/unit, for the Cove, a 220-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Hingham, Mass The company bought the complex from a venture of Alliance...
Acadia Realty Trust has paid $448 million, or $12017/sf, for Monroe Marketplace, a 372,794-square-foot retail center in the central Pennsylvania borough of Selinsgrove, which is roughly 50 miles north of Harrisburg, Pa The Rye, NY, REIT bought the...