REBusiness Online Atlantic Residential has opened Everton Flats, a 259-unit apartment property in Warrenville, Ill The Atlanta developer started construction on the property in late 2019 The three-story property, at 3S635 Everton Drive, has studio,...
Charlotte Business Journal Paceline Opportunity Fund I has bought a pair of limited-service hotels totaling 228 rooms in Charlotte, NC, for an undisclosed price The fund, which is managed by Paceline Equity Partners, a Dallas private equity firm,...
South Florida Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has paid $12 million for a 105-acre development site near the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla The Dallas industrial developer plans to develop a 131,837-square-foot property...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Donatelli Development and Blue Skye Development has broken ground on the Ethel, a 100-unit affordable-housing project in Washington, DC EagleBank provided a $525 million construction loan through the DC...
Bisnow A venture led by Toll Brothers Inc is constructing the 1,100-unit Banner Lane apartment property in Washington, DC The project’s 67-acre development site is bounded by M, F and L streets and First Place NW It formerly had housed the...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of FCP and Aventon Cos is planning to build a 396-unit apartment property in Clearwater, Fla The property, dubbed Aventon Crossing, is being planned for a 22-acre site at 24479 US Highway 19 North that formerly...
Charlotte Business Journal Ground has broken on Alta West Moreland, a 308-unit multifamily project in Charlotte, NC A venture of GTIS Partners and Wood Partners is the project’s developer Alta West Moreland, at 2016 West Moreland St, will...
Atlanta Business Chronicle A venture of Lincoln Property Co and Cadillac Fairview has paid $1125 million, or about $459,184/unit, for the Yoo on the Park, a 245-unit apartment property in Atlanta It bought the 25-story building from a venture of...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hilton and Grand Hyatt hotels in midtown Manhattan plan on reopening in the next few weeks after being closed since the start of coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 The 1,878-room Hilton, at 1335 Sixth...