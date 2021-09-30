Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Panorama Holdings has paid $69 million, or $359,375/room, for the 192-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in lower Manhattan It bought the property, at 100...
The $1289 million CMBS loan and a $17 million mezzanine loan against the Princeton Pike Corporate Center, with 809,458 square feet of office space in Lawrenceville, NJ, have been modified, with their amortization requirement lifted The senior loan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $7713 million of mortgage financing against Superstition Gateway, a 495,204-square-foot open-air retail center in Mesa, Ariz The loan allows the property’s owner, an affiliate of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Ranger Properties and KD Sagamore Capital has secured $40 million of construction financing for the 113-unit apartment project at 982-988 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Scale Lending provided the loan The New York lender...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A group of lenders led by Bank of America has provided $14575 million of financing to fund Jamestown’s $25125 million, or $72224/sf, purchase of Home Plate Center in Seattle The Atlanta investment and...
Berkadia has provided $26 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(f) program for the 231-unit Bella Vista seniors-housing apartments in Union City, NJ The loan allowed the property’s owner,...
Columbia Pacific Advisors Bridge Lending has provided $66 million of financing to facilitate H&A Properties’ purchase and planned renovation of a 739-unit apartment property at 3001 East Jefferson Blvd in South Bend, Ind Columbia Pacific...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Arbor Realty Trust has originated $337 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 348-unit Arcadian Village apartment property in Charlotte, NC The loan allowed the property’s owner, Monument Real...
JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $414 million of financing to help fund the $8251 million purchase of the One Memorial Drive office building in Cambridge, Mass, by a venture of MetLife Investment Management and Norges Bank Investment...