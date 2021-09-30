Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Commerz Real has agreed to pay $850 million, or about $87820/sf, for the 967,886-square-foot office building at 100 Pearl St in Manhattan The German investor is buying the property from a venture of GFP Real Estate, Northwind...
Crain’s New York Business The New York Hilton and Grand Hyatt hotels in midtown Manhattan plan on reopening in the next few weeks after being closed since the start of coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 The 1,878-room Hilton, at 1335 Sixth...
Commercial Observer A venture of Ranger Properties and KD Sagamore Capital has secured $40 million of construction financing for the 113-unit apartment project at 982-988 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Scale Lending provided the loan The New York lender...
The Real Deal Phoenix Realty Group has paid $91 million, or $194,030/unit, for the 469-unit Academy Gardens affordable-housing complex in the Bronx, NY The New York multifamily specialist acquired the property from Spencer Equity, a Brooklyn, NY,...
Boston Real Estate Times Ginkgo Bioworks, a biotechnology company, has fully leased a 228,000-square-foot life-sciences property that’s under development in Boston Marcus Partners is developing the property, which will consist of a 219,000-sf...
Commercial Observer Goldman Properties has sold a portfolio of three apartment and retail buildings for $164 million Ronan Downs paid $63 million for the four-story building at 52 Stone St, which has three apartment units and ground-floor retail...
The Real Deal A group of investors has sold a 71 percent stake in the Spring Creek Towers apartment complex in Brooklyn, NY, in a deal that values the 5,581-unit property at $18 billion, or $322,523/unit Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sale The...
Commercial Observer A venture of the Vorea Group, Domain Cos and L+M Development Partners has paid $88 million for the development site at 2-33 50th Ave in Queens, NY Fortress Corp sold the site in a deal brokered by JLL The venture plans on...
Commercial Observer Argentic Real Estate Finance has provided $32 million of financing against the office and retail property at 384-390 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Sutton Management, to retire $211 million...