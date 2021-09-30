Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Torchlight Investors has paid $265 million, or $24091/sf, for a 11 million-square-foot industrial building in the Philadelphia suburb of Logan, NJ The New York company bought the property from Greek Development of East...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Dermot Co has paid $160 million, or about $352,423/unit, for the Cordoba Apartments, a 454-unit complex near downtown Doral, Fla JPMorgan Investment Management sold the property, which was built in...
Phoenix Business Journal Overton Moore Properties has paid $362 million, or $10353/sf, for 303 Logistics, a 349,663-square-foot industrial property in Glendale, Ariz The Torrance, Calif, company purchased the property from its developer, a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Concord Hospitality Enterprises and Panorama Holdings has paid $69 million, or $359,375/room, for the 192-room Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel in lower Manhattan It bought the property, at 100...
Commercial Observer Commerz Real has agreed to pay $850 million, or about $87820/sf, for the 967,886-square-foot office building at 100 Pearl St in Manhattan The German investor is buying the property from a venture of GFP Real Estate, Northwind...
Green Street AGC Equity Partners has agreed to pay $775 million for the 658,000-square-foot fourth phase of the Coleman Highline mixed-use development that currently is under construction in San Jose, Calif The London investment company is buying...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Trademark Property Co is redeveloping the North Point Mall in Alpharetta, Ga, about 25 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta The Fort Worth, Texas, developer recently submitted its proposal to the Georgia Department of...
Charlotte Business Journal Paceline Opportunity Fund I has bought a pair of limited-service hotels totaling 228 rooms in Charlotte, NC, for an undisclosed price The fund, which is managed by Paceline Equity Partners, a Dallas private equity firm,...
South Florida Business Journal Dalfen Industrial has paid $12 million for a 105-acre development site near the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla The Dallas industrial developer plans to develop a 131,837-square-foot property...